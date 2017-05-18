"The third thing that happened was that, when we were well into running, Ashley invited me to a group run in Charlotte. I was super apprehensive about going. I remember that day I was praying it would rain and I wouldn't have to go. We arrived and the only person who spoke to us asked if we were sure we were in the right place, which was a little weird because we had on running shoes and clothes. And they ended up leaving us out on the course. We were a little lost at that point. It just seemed like we were a big inconvenience to this group run. I remember specifically thinking after that, I never want anyone to feel the way I'm feeling right now because we love and enjoy running so much.