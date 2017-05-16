When he's not juggling this complicated love triangle, Benjamin is also trying to figure out what he wants to do with his life. He's listless, and uses these seductive relationships as an escape from dealing with his own personal shortcomings (something that definitely could be said about Dev and the current state of his career). But once Benjamin gets the girl (by crashing her wedding and having her run away with him), he and Elaine sit in the back of the bus together, giddy from the rush of breaking up the wedding, she still in her dress. They smile at one another, then turn and face the camera. Their smiles fade, and they realize that now that they are together, it's immediately not right. The idea of them was much better than the actual product. I think that's what Ansari is portraying — the thrill of love fading into a quiet confusion.