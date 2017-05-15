Not only does Francesca admit she’s never been single for a moment as an adult, but she doesn’t seem okay about it, at all. "I’m still trying to figure out what I think, what I want, and a month ago I knew everything about me and I knew that I was going to marry Pino," she explains, detailing the future she imagined. "And then I came here and everything changed. I just don’t know what I want anymore." After an emotional revelation like that, Dev, who claims to love Francesca, should be trying help her figure out such a gigantic life change. Instead, he literally tells her to stop talking and "don’t even bother," because she’s not saying exactly what he wants to hear. Because she’s acting like a real person and not a Manic Pasta Dream Girl.