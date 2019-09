Not only is season 2 of Master of None a complete and utter delight , but it also contains an essential guide to online and app dating as a millennial. Sure, the show touches on heavier topics like religion, racism, love, and despair, but if one thing's for sure it's that the series writers Alan Yang and Aziz Ansari have a knack for opening lines. For those are you that are not #blessed enough to have ever been on a dating app, an opening line is beyond crucial, regardless of whether you are a man or a woman. It's the first contact you have with someone who could potentially be The One (lol) or at least someone you may go on a first date with. Either way — it's Important. And Ansari as Dev, aka Lil Bud, and Eric Wareheim as Arnold, aka Big Bud, are here to be your pick-up line gurus. Your match-ups muses. Your flirty GIF guides. Let's investigate what makes their opening lines so damn good.