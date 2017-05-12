Now, about that ambiguous ending: In the final few minutes, Francesca is packing to leaving New York to go back to Italy with Pino. He asks if she's ready to go — and then the screen cuts to an image of Francesca laying next to Dev in his bed. He's sleeping, and she has a look of uncertainty on her face. A second later, it cuts to black. It seemed like a flashback to an earlier episode in which Francesca spent the night (nothing happened), or Francesca's brief imagining of what it would be like if she stayed in New York with Dev. It was silent and fleeting and didn't feel like something that actually happened.