Let’s give up for the guest stars! These humble TV actors don’t often get the same attention as those haughty series regulars. But when it comes to comedy, guest stars are undercover MVP’s. Think of them as the guest in a couple's threesome — they’re there to spice up the proceedings when the day-to-day grows lame. The best kind of guest stars are also famous, stars who only had time to shoot a few scenes for a spare episode here or there.
Tina Fey and Robert Carlock have a knack for picking spectacular actors for one-episode stints. Take a peek at any 30 Rock episode and you’ll find at least one truly talented actor hidden in the wings. Remember when Jon Hamm played a bumbling suitor to Tina Fey’s Liz Lemon? Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Fey’s Netflix series that debuted in 2015, is just as littered with swell guest stars. Main characters aside — Ellie Kemper and Jane Krakowski are comedy royalty — Kimmy Schmidt’s world is populated by some of Hollywood’s finest. The third season returns May 19, and it’s just as chock-full of stardom as the last.
From Lisa Kudrow to Martin Short, here are all the stars who have made appearances in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt — where you’ve seen them before, and where you might be able to see them again.
