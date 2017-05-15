Most drugstore brands, while wildly affordable, are not necessarily eco-friendly — but that's all about to change. L’Oréal is making a huge promise to its customers, stating the company will be more environmentally conscious — now and in the foreseeable future.
Just last week, WWD reported that L’Oréal and the SUEZ Group signed a memorandum of understanding for a more eco-friendly manufacturing process. The brand’s website says this MoU confirms L’Oréal’s decision to "promote innovative solutions to favour sustainable production, to work together to tackle climate change, protect oceans and water resources, and preserve natural resources and biodiversity, and to promote the circular economy."
This isn’t L’Oréal’s only step toward sustainable beauty as of late. A few months ago, Garnier, which is owned by L'Oréal, launched a recycling campaign that focused on saving bottle empties. Last year, L’Oréal launched its Sharing Beauty With All global program to reduce its carbon footprint. And it's working: The group was awarded a triple-A grade for its commitment to fighting deforestation and decreasing its carbon emissions. So the brand's strategy toward total eco-friendly manufacturing makes sense.
But what does this mean for your favorite beauty buys? In the long run, it means we won’t have to sacrifice the environment for a $10 tube of mascara. Plus, considering how many brands fall under the L’Oréal umbrella, the news will also apply to some of your other makeup and skin-care staples. That means Lancôme, Giorgio Armani, YSL, Kiehl’s, and Urban Decay will be taking its environmental impact into account, too — not just for its customers, but for everyone who calls Earth home.
