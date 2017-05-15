It's been a while since we've seen Taylor Swift, who's been notably absent from social media lately and even missed the 2017 Met Gala.
Though rumors of a new album may explain the recent blank space on our news feeds, one lucky fan briefly got Swift to come out of the woods to celebrate her graduation.
According to Us Magazine, the 27-year-old GRAMMY Award collector sent recent grad Ashley Silvers a gorgeous bouquet of flowers and a handwritten letter in lieu of attending her New York-themed graduation party.
I INVITED TAYLOR TO MY GRADUATION PARTY AND SHE SENT ME FLOWERS AND THIS CARD ??? I LOVE YOU HONEY @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/8qQ6gTNeyP— Ashley (@AshSilv13) May 13, 2017
"I invited Taylor to my graduation party and she sent me flowers and this card," Silvers tweeted.
The note, which included a drawing of Silvers embarking on a new journey in New York City, read:
"Hi love! I'm so sad that I can't make it to your graduation party! The New York theme, the photo booth, it being on the 13th...that's my kind of party. I'm so proud of you, your hard work and dedication, your excitement and ambition. I'm very lucky that a girl like you cares about me. Sending you my love and hugs (and to your family!). Love, Taylor."
This isn't the first time Swift has reached out to make a fan smile. From sending an encouraging message to a young woman afraid of going back to high school on Tumblr to making a 96-year-old veteran's dreams come true, the "Shake It Off" singer has a reputation of supporting and inspiring people of all ages.
