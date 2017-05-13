As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017
...Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future "press briefings" and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy???— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017
.@JoeConchaTV: When you take away the press briefing, the only people that suffer are the American ppl, because they're not being informed. pic.twitter.com/LZ9RjxO70h— Fox News (@FoxNews) May 13, 2017
White House Correspondents' Association statement on press briefings. pic.twitter.com/qAzrzehENL— Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) May 12, 2017
@realDonaldTrump If Trump starts with dismantling the First Amendment, there's no telling how far he will go.— Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) May 12, 2017
@realDonaldTrump The briefings are for our benefit not yours. If your leadership was ethical, transparent & not self-serving,they could handle the questions.— Marilyn Williams (@JoyMWilliams) May 13, 2017
@realDonaldTrump On the other hand, you could just tell the truth, settle on one consistent story, and find a spokesperson capable of speaking accurately.— MatthewDicks (@MatthewDicks) May 12, 2017
@realDonaldTrump May I suggest questions submitted and answered via Twitter. A perfect record and we distribute to the world not just those with a TV— Anthony Noto (@anthonynoto) May 12, 2017
@realDonaldTrump No matter what you do Mr. Trump a good journalist will get the job done. There will be more leakers w/ info, documents, etc.— Rebecca Aguilar (@RebeccaAguilar) May 13, 2017
Trump will never cancel the daily press briefing because it gets good ratings, which is the only metric he cares about.— Brian Colligan (@briancolligan) May 12, 2017