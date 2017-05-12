The Weird Reason Why Fans Are Venmo-ing Money To Busy Philipps

Busy Philipps has an awesome relationship with her fans — so much so that they are sending her money on Venmo. After the actress found out that the pilot of her new show, Sackett Sisters produced by Tina Fey, might not get picked up by NBC, she opened up to her followers on Instagram about how hard it is to deal with rejection. Then, the money started rolling in.
This isn't the first time Philipps has spoken about money. Last month, she admitted that she made more money through brand partnerships than she did through acting. On Thursday night, she got candid about the harsh realities of being an actor while on vacation with her family on a Disney cruise.
Advertisement
“I’ve been doing this since I was 19 years old and it never gets easier,” the 37-year-old said on her Instagram story. “And it sucks. It’s really hard because part of the whole thing is rejection. It’s what the whole thing is based on, right? It’s somebody else telling you yes or no.”
This is when she started choking up.
“The amazing thing about the Internet is that before I didn’t have a feeling of any voice or any ability,” she continued “The thing is, I know that you like watching these things because you feel like I’m so real. But I am fucking real. I’m a real fucking person. And this is what I do for a job.”
While in the middle of this heartfelt speech, Philipps noticed that a fan on Venmo had sent her a dollar.
“Shout out to the random person I don’t know who just paid me a dollar on Venmo for my Instagram Stories,” Philipps said. “So if you guys want to find me on Venmo and start paying me, that’d be chill.”
And, well, fans took that request to heart. By Friday afternoon, the star says she made over $500 from fans sending her money through the app. She followed up with another post telling people they really didn't need to keep doing it.
"Guys you don’t have to keep Venmo-ing me a dollar, although I greatly appreciate it," she said. "It’s really funny because I’m just flooded with these notifications that I’m getting a dollar from strangers."
Advertisement
No matter what happens with her pilot, it sounds like Philipps will always have diehard fans who support her — in whatever ways they can.
Advertisement