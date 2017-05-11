While there are a number of recipes available for cloud eggs (or eggs in clouds), you don't really need one. You do need, however, an electric beater of some kind, unless you have really strong forearms and some time to spare. First, separate the whites from the yolks of as many eggs as you want to eat. Next, using either a hand-held or standing mixer, whip the whites until they are stiff and spoon into clouds on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. If desired, anything from cheese to chives to bacon can be folded into the whites. Create indentations for the yolks, and them into the crevice you just made, and bake at 350°F until the whites start to brown.