To achieve the desired effect, aspiring foodies need to separate the egg yolk from the whites. Then, the whites get beaten up, à la meringue for those familiar with that process, and then baked in the oven so that they set in that puffy, fluffy formation. Going for cumulonimbus? Cirrus? Maybe altostratus? All you need to do is poke and prod at the raw egg white mound until you get the cloud effect you're going for. Right before the eggs are done cooking, plop the yolk back in the center to finish it all off.