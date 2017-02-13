I've always loved eggs, but, growing up, they were relegated to breakfast. Because no one had the time or energy to try to serve my sister and I (neither of us morning people) a warm breakfast, that meant eggs were furthermore limited to the weekend. It wasn't until I learned that, in other cultures, eggs were eaten at all meals, did I begin to suspect that this mornings-only way of thinking about eggs was a little, shall I say, cracked. (Pun intended.)
These days, I'm likely to be eating a fried egg at just about any meal. For breakfast, it's a great way to start the day. For lunch or dinner, it's a cheap, quick, and nourishing way to fill up fast. Sometimes, that means a meal is simple eggs and toast. Other times, I want something a little more creative. Thankfully, there's no limit to the types of dishes that eggs can improve, from rice to chicken — and here are eight ways to do just that.