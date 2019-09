The Innovative New Product That Changed The Way I Do My Hair

There was a time in my life, as a self-loathing adolescent with a yet-to-be-diagnosed serotonin deficiency, where I truly believed that my ability to become confident and well-liked by my peers was based solely on the appearance of my hair. That might sound hyperbolic, but I promise you it’s not: I remember in vivid detail days that I showed up to eighth grade at noon, sulking in my mother’s car, because I didn’t have enough volume at the roots . Once, when I was sad about a boy, my dad drove to the CVS around the corner and brought back a bag full of styling products to pull me out of my funk. It helped, for a little while.