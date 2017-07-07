On WeddingWire, reviews of Hand in Hand are mixed, with the average being positive (it has a respectable 4.2 out of 5 stars). They range from, "Magen is awesome! So helpful and attentive and just amazing!" to, "Hand [in] Hand Weddings was the worst decision I made throughout my entire wedding planning." Some clients complained that West still owed the vendors money, including from past weddings, and that the company was so disorganized it didn't even send any of the vendors a timeline (which is a big part of a wedding coordinator's job). The oldest review is from 2008.