Vacation Katy Perry Is The Best Katy Perry

Katy Perry is in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. She's been posting plenty of updates about her vacation on Instagram — but this isn't your typical celebrity-on-the-beach fanfare.
Perry's been sharing photos, and it's clear the singer isn't taking herself too seriously. Her Instagram story features several of her friends, including DJ Mia Moretti, on the trip with her, but the photos aren't overstyled "squad" images. Instead, the pals like like they're joking around at their beach resort.
It's the kind of behind-the-scenes look you'd expect from a friend's Instagram story, but it's still refreshing to see such casual photos from one of the biggest pop stars on the planet. Perry also posted some images from what looks to be a farmer's market. Based on these photos, it looks like Perry and her crew will be having quite a feast.
As for the Instagram posts themselves, Perry got creative and posted a Harry Potter meme on Monday. The "Chained to the Rhythm" singer posted a clip of a zen Dobby the House Elf dancing to Shakira's "La Bicicleta," captioning it "me on vacation #calmbeforethestorm." Dedicated Harry Potter fans might not love her choice of hashtag, though, considering the fact that Dobby's storyline ends in his death.
Perry also used her platform to promote her political beliefs in her vacation shots. The singer posted a photo of herself in a swimsuit reading Susan Bordo's The Destruction of Hillary Clinton. "@CNN don't judge a book by it's cover," she captioned the image. Or, in this case, don't judge a pop star by her typo.
