It seems like Amazon is always looking out for our inner (and outer) procrastinators. We're thankful for that: We do tend to, uh, put things off. We have busy lives — and doesn't it feel like it was just Valentine's Day? Hallmark holidays always kind of sneak up on us, and then we're like, Well, I love my mom/dad/partner, but do I really need to get them something to show my love? Oh, fine, I'll just get them something small. It'll make them feel special, right?!
Well, Mother's Day is just around the corner, and whether you tell your mom your deepest, darkest secrets and consider every day Mother's Day or have a strict visit-twice-a-year policy, chances are she would appreciate a little something-something.
And if you haven't moved a finger yet, there's still time: Amazon's Prime Now delivery service is offering free two-hour delivery of fresh flowers on Saturday and Sunday, May 13 and 14. (Reminder: Mother's Day is Sunday, May 14.) One-hour delivery will run you $7.99. Plus, you can shop for other gifts, like cards, candy, and jewelry.
If you're stumped for ideas, you can head to Amazon's Mother’s Day Gift Shop, thoughtfully separated by categories like Thoughtful Gestures, Spa Days, and Quirky Gifts. Or, you can check out our very own Mother's Day gift guides, full of gifts your mom would actually use (like that Kate Spade cocktail shaker that I would definitely get for myself). We even curated a guide based on your mom's horoscope sign, because, well, we love us some horoscopes. (Can you tell?)
To shop, download the Prime Now app or visit www.primenow.com. The service is available in 30 U.S. cities to Prime members. Enter your zip code, search for what you want, and check out. (And if you don't have Prime yet, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.)
Pro tip: Flowers are always best paired with brunch.
