If You “Forgot” About Valentine’s Day, Amazon’s Prime Now Has Your Back

Valentine's Day is tomorrow, and if it crept up on you, you're not alone. If you're still looking for a last-minute gift for bae/BFF/grandma/cat, Amazon Prime is giving us procrastinators a mulligan with same-day delivery. The retailer is offering free one-hour delivery of fresh flowers from KaBloom through tomorrow on its Prime Now service. In select cities, you can also order flowers from local stores. And if bouquets of roses aren't your thing, there's a world of other Valentine's Day gifts on Amazon's website that you can get delivered in under two hours — candy, cards, bottles of wine... You can even order your V-Day dinner online if you can't stand the whole reservations thing. This service is available in 30 cities across the U.S. to Prime members. Just enter your zip code, search for what you want, and check out. And if you don't have Prime yet, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.
Advertisement