The Best Mother's Day Gift For Every Sign

We usually look to our horoscopes to settle matters of the heart or career crises, but astrology can help us better understand our familial bonds, too.
As Mother's Day approaches, we thought we'd turn to the stars for a little extra guidance on what to give mom this year. And no, the celestial powers that be do not recommend giving her yet another candle.
You may spend all year showing your mom love, but Mother's Day is an excuse to pull out all the stops. Whether your mom is a no-nonsense Virgo or an imaginative Pisces, you can bet she loves knowing how much you appreciate her. And if that appreciation comes in the form of a lovely present, all the better.
Ahead, we've selected the best types of gifts for your mom, no matter what her sign is. If you don't totally agree with our recommendations, try consulting her moon sign or her rising (ascendant) sign instead.