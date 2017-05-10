Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn are the real life Lisa and Marge Simpson. It's not just their shared reputation of bringing a little comedic relief to the masses, or the uniformed bright blond hair (which, we'll admit looks eerily similar to the latter duo's complexion). The pair has also managed to become this year's collective poster child for authenticity and confidence.
But there's yet another thing the two have in common, and that's a distinct taste in perfume. In a new interview for Wired magazine, the Snatched actors sat down to answer the most Googled questions about themselves. The biggest takeaway: Hawn's hair color is 100% natural, and admits she's a glorified "perfume addict" with a signature jasmine scent to boot. Schumer loves it so much, in fact, that she sniffs it whenever they're apart. But if you're wondering what this illustrious fragrance is, well... she didn't say.
That's the bad news. The good news is that there are more jasmine-spiked perfumes on the market now than ever. Click through for the elixirs that are worthy of an honorable mention in Hawn's collection.