To the delight of a combined two million Instagram followers, country singer Jason Aldean and wife Brittany Kerr have announced that they're expecting their first child. In dual photos posted on the app last night, the couple — who have been together since 2014 — revealed the happy news with an announcement that was as adorable as it was hilarious.
Kerr's post goes the most in-depth about the news, and how hard it was for the former NBA cheerleader to keep the journey from her dedicated fans.
"SURPRISE!!! WE ARE PREGNANT!!!" the post begins. "This was the hardest secret we've ever had to keep... This journey for us has been full of many happy times & also many tears... The biggest rollercoaster we have ever been on, without a doubt! All of the moments of heartache were followed by the biggest blessing in the entire world!! We will never take one moment for granted & can't wait to meet you, sweet baby!!!"
Kerr's picture features the couple wearing matching "baby mama/daddy" shirts in front of their bed covered in pink and blue balloons. Aldean's post, however, is a bit more literal.
"Been hard to keep this secret but we couldnt be happier to add to our family," he writes. "This year just gets better and better."
He hashtagged the post "#bunintheoven" because if you look closely, the couple literally put a hamburger bun in the oven in honor of the post. A hamburger bun. It's so small! It's not even centered! Like, they bought a pack of four buns to make this very specific joke and then probably put this one back in the bag. I love it!
For Aldean, this is baby number three. He has two daughters (Kendyl, 9, and Keeley, 14) with his ex-wife of 12 years, Jessica Ussery. Their marriage ended in April 2013 after the country singer was caught kissing Kerr in a bar in 2012, reports the LA Times. Aldean later married Kerr in 2015.
Congrats to the couple on this next step!
