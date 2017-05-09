Tiffany & Co. Has An Important Message For President Trump

The brand provided Refinery29 with a statement regarding its powerful social media posts and Times ad: “As part of Tiffany & Co.’s commitment to sustainability, we support the global movement to act on climate change," Anisa Kamadoli Costa, Tiffany & Co.'s chief sustainability officer, said in the statement. "Using our brand to advocate for this important issue – in addition to Tiffany’s long-term goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 – is one of the most important actions we can take."