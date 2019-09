Tiffany & Co. Has An Important Message For President Trump

The brand posted a message directly addressing the President on its Twitter and Instagram accounts, and has also taken out an ad in today's issue of The New York Times. "Tiffany strongly supports keeping the U.S. in the #ParisAgreement," the brand wrote, followed by a message, shown below, that's succinct, poignant, and powerful. As for reactions to the tweet, some have praised Tiffany & Co. for its efforts in speaking out, while others have been more critical, asking why people should care about what a fashion brand thinks when it comes to climate change. It's the first jewelry brand of Tiffany's scale to speak out about climate change, in addition to other industry names that have continued working toward a more eco-friendly production process that's less harmful to the environment, such as H&M, Levi's, and Patagonia.