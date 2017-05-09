The new girl has a new baby! Zooey Deschanel gave birth to a son with husband Jacob Pechenik last week.
"Zooey, Jacob and their daughter Elsie are overjoyed to welcome the newest member of their family," representation said in a statement to People. The child's full name is Charlie Wolf Pechenik.
Deschanel, 37, announced in January that she and her husband were expecting baby number tw0. The couple already have a daughter, Elsie Otter, who will turn 2 this year.
Since Deschanel announced her impending tot, fans have speculated that this would mean the end of New Girl on Fox. As of yet, the series has not been renewed for a seventh season. During Deschanel's pregnancy in 2015, actress Megan Fox took on the main character mantle. (Jess, Deschanel's character on the show, was away on "jury duty.")
Advertisement
In addition to the real-life events that might slow down production of New Girl, the show itself had a shaky sixth season. Ratings dropped, important story lines saw resolution, and Jake Johnson himself, a cast member on the show, basically admitted the series is ready to meet its maker.
"Fox won't tell us [whether the show will be renewed]," Johnson told The Daily Beast. "But we shot a finale where, if this was the end, the core fan base would be okay." That was before the episode even aired. He was right — the season finale saw the permanent conscious coupling of Jess and Nick, the show's will-they, won't-they couple, and Schmidt (Max Greenfield) finally revealed his first name. If need be, the show can close its doors — if you're asking us, it most definitely will.
In either case, congratulations are in order for Deschanel, who will have her hands full with new addition Charlie Wolf Pechenik.
Related Video:
Advertisement