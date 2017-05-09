Jodie Sweetin's Former Fiancé Reportedly Sentenced To 6 Years In Prison Following Arrest At Her Home
Less than two months ago, Jodie Sweetin and Justin Hodak were planning a wedding. Now, he's headed to prison, Entertainment Tonight reports.
According to the entertainment news outlet, Hodak has been sentenced to six years in prison after striking a plea deal in a California court last week. The sentencing appears to stem from arrests made against the 40-year-old in the aftermath of his breakup with the Fuller House actress. Sweetin announced that she and Hodak had ended their engagement in late March.
Things appear to have escalated after the split. The former child star was granted a temporary restraining order against Hodak, whom she accused of abusing drugs and acting violently. Court documents revealed Sweetin's claim that her former fiancé had brandished a pistol and was threatening to shoot himself at their then-shared home. Hodak was arrested after that March 18 incident. He was subsequently arrested again for violating the restraining order against him by driving past the actress' house.
Sweetin's court documents also claimed that Hodak, who proposed to her in January 2016, was a convicted felon. Sources within the Los Angeles Police Department told E! News that Hodak's criminal past made it illegal for him to carry the firearm he was caught with on March 18.
ET reports that Hodak was able to avoid a stalking charge as part of his plea deal, which required him to plead "no contest" to possession of a deadly weapon and "no contest" to falsifying evidence by threatening a witness with force or implied force.
He was sentenced to six years and eight months in a state prison, upon which time he will be on probation for another five years. E! News confirmed that his probation will require completion of a 52-week domestic violence treatment program as well as the handover of any firearms and any other dangerous weapons in his possession.
We have reached out to Sweetin's representative for comment.
