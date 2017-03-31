Jodie Sweetin Speaks Out After Filing Restraining Order Against Ex-Fiancé

Update, March 31 at 8 a.m.: Jodie Sweetin has taken to Instagram to assure fans that she's doing well following reports of her split with former fiancé Justin Hodak. Earlier this week news broke that Hodak had been arrested multiple times after violating a temporary restraining order the actress had been granted.
Sweetin, who plays Stephanie Tanner on Full House and the Netflix reboot Fuller House, posed with her two daughters, 8-year-old Zoie and 6-year-old Beatrix, in the photo.
"Thank you so much to everyone who has reached out over the past two weeks," she wrote to fans. "It's definitely been a roller coaster, but with amazing family, friends, and fans, I'll be just fine! These two little loves are my everything and we will make it through!! Thank you for all the love!!"
Sweetin is due to follow up on her restraining order against Hodak in a court hearing scheduled for April 14.
This story was originally published on March 28, 2017.
When Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin announced last week that she and fiancé Justin Hodak had ended their engagement, there was no hint of the drama brewing below the surface.
Now, People reports that the former child star was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex, to whom she got engaged in January 2016 after two years of dating. Court documents show that Sweetin, 35, accused 40-year-old Hodak of abusing steroids, testosterone supplements, alcohol, and marijuana as well as acting violently. She also claimed that he brandished a pistol and threatened to take his own life in an incident at their then-shared home on March 18. Sweetin, who is mother to two young daughters from prior relationships, added that Hodak had called her at least 87 times and had threatened to share intimate photos of her.
In addition to the March 18 incident, Sweetin claimed that, in the wake of a prior breakup, Hodak had tried to confront her at the Warner Bros. lot where she films Fuller House, as well at her daughters' school.
“Hodak has acknowledged to Sweetin that he had served time in jail for felony offenses," court documents obtained by People state. "He told her that he committed a robbery to support a drug habit. According to law enforcement, his prior offenses include assault with a deadly weapon. He kept an illegal AR-15 assault rifle at the house, which the police have confiscated.”
According to the restraining order, he must stay at least 100 yards away from Sweetin, her home, her job, her vehicle, and her children’s school, and he cannot contact her directly or indirectly. The order also grants protection to her daughters, her parents, and her assistant.
Hodak, however, has allegedly violated the order multiple times, People reports. Yesterday he was arrested for the third time in nine days after police officers caught him driving by the actress' home. A police spokesman confirmed that he was charged with violating the order, though it is unclear what prompted the other two arrests, or if he has been released.
A court hearing to review the terms of the restraining order is scheduled for April 14.
