Unlike the rest of us, the ladies of Fuller House seem to be able to resist the call of the Full House rerun marathon. Andrea Barber, Jodie Sweetin, and Candace Cameron-Bure appeared on People Now live the day before Christmas Eve, and the host played the trio a clip from the series’ very first holiday episode, aptly titled: “Our Very First Christmas Show.” It’s an adorable scene where the Tanner family, plus Uncles Jesse and Joey, attempt to pose for a Christmas photo using a camera delay (#lifebeforeselfies), but the telephone rings and distracts everyone. The picture still turns out perfect — because this is the Tanner family, after all — and a cheesy Christmas chord closes the show.
But there wasn’t much reminiscing from Sweetin, Cameron-Bure, or Barber (who wasn’t in the scene). Sweetin was the first to admit: “I don’t remember doing that!” and her fictional big sister co-signed. To their credit, that season 2 episode of Full House aired nearly 30 years ago, in 1988. But still, they should step their rerun game up.
To be fair, Cameron-Bure is probably trying really hard to forget about her teased hair days. And Sweetin is still mortified that she was wearing a doily. You can watch the video clip here.
