Jodie Sweetin Just Called Off Her Engagement To Justin Hodak

Jodie Sweetin has officially called off her engagement to fiancé of 14 months Justin Hodak. The 35-year-old's rep confirmed the split to People on Friday. “We can confirm that actress Jodie Sweetin and her fiancé Justin Hodak have ended their relationship,” the rep said. “She appreciates everyone’s understanding for their need for privacy at this time.”
Sweetin and Hodak initially announced their engagement back in January 2016 after dating for two years. Hodak proposed to the Fuller House star the same week as her 34th birthday. "We met through mutual friends years ago and we reconnected a little over two years ago,” Sweetin told People at the time. “It’s been really good ever since.”
This would have been the fourth marriage for Sweetin, who finalized her third divorce in September 2016. The mother of two had filed for legal separation from her third husband, actor Morty Coyle, in 2013, a year after they tied the knot, but the divorce proceedings took three years. The exes are sharing custody of their 6-year-old daughter Beatrix Carlin.
Before that, Sweetin, a mother of two girls, was married to police officer Shaun Holguin from 2002 to 2006. She tied the knot with Cody Herpin, who worked ins the film industry, in 2007, and the couple divorced in 2010. Herpin fathered Sweetin's first child, an 8-year-old girl named Zoie Laurel May. An engagement being called off is never good news. But if there's a silver lining, here, it's that there aren't legal proceedings to muddle through or custody battles at stake.
