Jodie Sweetin Just Called Off Her Engagement To Justin Hodak

Before that, Sweetin, a mother of two girls, was married to police officer Shaun Holguin from 2002 to 2006. She tied the knot with Cody Herpin, who worked ins the film industry, in 2007, and the couple divorced in 2010. Herpin fathered Sweetin's first child, an 8-year-old girl named Zoie Laurel May. An engagement being called off is never good news. But if there's a silver lining, here, it's that there aren't legal proceedings to muddle through or custody battles at stake.