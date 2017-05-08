The Best Person At Memeing Cara Delevingne Is Cara Delevingne

The ability to not take yourself too seriously is an important one for celebrities. With unrelenting speculation about your personal life and harsh criticism of your work and appearance around the clock, being under the spotlight can be pretty stressful for a young star. One solution to help combat that pressure? Laugh it off. And no one knows that better than Cara Delevingne.
On Monday, the model-actress shared a couple of hilarious snaps of herself at Sunday night's MTV Movie & TV Awards. Both photos are super close-ups of her face while she makes a silly, disgusted expression. She reposted a meme somebody else created, which reads: "when you fart in public and it smells." The other post is equally meme-worthy. Delevingne captioned it "When you see that picture of yourself #beauty."
Advertisement
Not only is poking fun at herself a great way to shrug off the haters — the 24-year-old's lightheartedness and self-deprecating humor is greatly appreciated by all. Who needs a pristine public image when you're a literal supermodel, with a lively personality to boot?
Delevingne has been shifting from modeling to acting of late. In fact, her fresh platinum buzzcut is for a role. She is playing a cancer patient who learns she has one year to live in a weepy-looking romantic drama titled Life In A Year. Fellow burgeoning onscreen talent Jaden Smith is co-starring as the her boyfriend, who wants to share as many of life's experiences with his girlfriend as he can before she dies.
Advertisement