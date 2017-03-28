But! Any man pressuring a plainly uncomfortable young woman to tell a sexual story in front of an audience that includes her father isn't a great look. In a regular workplace, this would be called sexual harassment and would result (maybe) in a lawsuit. In the celebrity workplace, it's a case of a normal situation going to a deeply uncomfortable place. Asking her to relate a story that she doesn't want to tell is yet another way (among many) that men attempt to exert ownership over the sexual identities of young women. If he can make her tell the story, it's like he owns a part of the story, and therefore a part of her sexuality. It's a deeply creepy and weird moment, and also one that happens literally all the time.