These Trumpcare Supporters Are Up For Reelection in 2018

Every seat in the House is up for grabs next fall, so the Republicans who voted for the AHCA (that current estimates say could make 24 million Americans lose their insurance in the next 10 years) will be forced to successfully defend their choice or lose their job. In fact, attack ads targeting 24 representatives who voted for the bill quickly surfaced, asking, "How could you do this do us?" Funded by the healthcare advocacy group Save My Care, the ads called out Republicans from districts that either voted for Hillary Clinton in the presidential election or at least stand a chance of turning blue in 2018, including Reps. Martha McSally of Arizona, Mimi Walters of California, and Lee Zeldin, John Faso, and Elise Stefanik of New York.