Barack Obama Said The Cutest Thing About Michelle That Will Melt Your Heart

Listen, it's common knowledge that Michelle and Barack Obama are the cutest. Period.
So naturally, this weekend former President Obama couldn't resist talking about his wife during his acceptance speech for the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation's "Profile in Courage" Award. He thanked Michelle for sticking with him, especially now that they're out of the White House, and gushed about how much he loves her. This is exactly what we all needed to start the week.
In his classically funny and sweet way, Barack said, "I also want to thank Michelle Obama for, after the presidency, sticking with me. Because I think she felt an obligation to the country to stay on, but once her official duties were over, it wasn't clear."
An Obama split would be even more traumatizing for the country than Brad and Angelina's at this point — so, yes, thank you for staying, Michelle.
The former president continued, "I love my wife, and I'm grateful for her, and I do believe that it was America's great good fortune to have her as first lady."
Obama also took the opportunity to encourage Congress members to oppose the current attempt to repeal his legacy healthcare reform. "This great debate is not settled, but continues, and it is my fervent hope, and hope of millions that, regardless of party, such courage is still possible," he said, referring to Republicans' healthcare bill that's now in the hands of the Senate.
"There was a reason why healthcare reform had not been accomplished before," Obama said of the bill President Trump wanted to rush through Congress before his first 100 days in office were up. "It was hard, it involved a sixth of the economy and all manner of stakeholders and interests. It was easily subject to misinformation and fearmongering."
But, regardless of what happens with the nation's health care, at least we can rest assured that Barack and Michelle are going strong. Thank god.
