Jason Momoa Is Super-Pumped About His New Comedy (& So Are We, Obvs)

When u wake up Read this throw on some ice cube and start blasting " It was a good day". running around the house like home alone Living the fucking dream WILL FERRELL is a god to me. I'm so fucking happy.cccccccccccooooooooommmmmmmeeeeeedddddddyyyyyyyyyyy. FINALLY Sorry about all the fucks I'm just really fucking happy ? ???

