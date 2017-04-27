May I Interest You In Watching Jason Momoa Eat A Muffin?

There are a few things I look for when I watch a movie trailer. It has to make me laugh, even if just a little bit. Conversely, if it's a more serious film, then it has to make me consider the idea that I might cry. It also has to have a good song in the background. A little action (maybe a nice explosion) would be nice, too. And it must, MUST, feature a celebrity that I feel is worthy of my time and analysis.
These are pretty basic requirements for me to enjoy to a film, and I urge you to have a list of your own. I also recently added another item to the mental check-list I make when considering watching a new film based on its trailer: it must include Jason Momoa doing something domestic.
This first happened in Bad Batch, a movie that you definitely haven't heard of, but whose trailer I implore you to check out. In it, Momoa — a muscular and threatening looking gangster-like figure — dons a pair of glasses and an easel and starts painting. It's perfect juxtaposition between a burly man and a delicate action. Now, in Once Upon A Time In Venice, his new action-comedy with Bruce Willis, he's doing it again, but this time he's eating a muffin while wearing a wife-beater, bandana and surrounded by his gun-toting goons.
There's something magical about seeing Momoa gingerly holding a homemade muffin. Here — allow me to prove it...