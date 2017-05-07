Céline Dion attended the Met Gala for the first time this year and she ended her night in the best, most New York way possible: by eating a hot dog on the street in full black tie attire. Donning her custom Versace gown slit to there, the singer proves she is all of us by standing next to a hot dog cart and chowing down.
In a photo posted to her Instagram account, French-Canadian Dion wrote in both French and English, “Priceless! Late night hot dog in New York fully dressed in Versace!” The image is striking and looks like it could easily be from a high-fashion photo shoot (an idea for the next issue of Vogue, perhaps?).
Dion continues the trend of celebrities making highly relatable and down-to-Earth food choices following formal events. It's said that Rihanna indulged in some Chinese food at her Met Gala after party. Sing co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Nick Kroll dined on celeb favorite In N Out burgers following the Oscars.
Actress Priyanka Chopra got in on the In N Out love, too, both after the Oscars:
And before the People's Choice Awards, because there's never a bad time to chow down on a burger.
A pregnant Drew Barrymore noshed on pizza following the Golden Globes one year.
Justin Timberlake took a post-People's Choice Awards photo with the staff at Taco Bell, and Sam Smith actually went to In N Out following the 2014 Oscars, making for a very funny photo of the singer wearing a monkey suit in a fast food joint.
It makes sense that after a surreal night surrounded by celebs, glitz, and glamour, stars would want to come back to reality by hanging out around the plebes waiting in line to get some cheap, processed, delicious food. Though try as she might, Dion will probably never be just like the rest of us. She recently dished about the fact that she owns 10,000 pairs of shoes. Talk about #goals.
