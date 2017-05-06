Pizza: it is a delicious dinner, an inventive breakfast in college, a love language unto its own. Who among us has not shared a beautiful, yet fleeting, moment with a slice or three? While the internet may have its debates over what toppings are acceptable, it is safe to assume that like love, there is a pizza out there for everyone. There are much worse pizza-related catastrophes than pineapple. Love is love. Pizza is pizza. Pizza is love? I digress. The only thing that could make pizza better is a way to get pizza cheaper. Well, through Sunday, May 7, our collective wish has been granted.
Pizza Hut is offering 50% off all menu-priced pizzas. All you have to do to partake in this delectable deal is to order online or through the Pizza Hut Mobile App. Once you select the deal on their website or in their app, the prices will be automatically adjusted. Bonus, it is good for both delivery and carryout orders. It’s specifically a promotion for the Kentucky Derby on May 6, but is there ever REALLY need for an occasion to get pizza? The answer, my fellow pizza lovers, is no.
Pizza Hut made the initial announcement on Twitter May 2.
Get it while it’s hot: 50% OFF menu-priced pizzas This week only through 5/7. pic.twitter.com/ujTT9Y5jNR— Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) May 2, 2017
Regardless of what your plans were for this weekend, know that it can now include pizza. However, if you plan on getting pineapple on your pizza, maybe don’t tell Gordon Ramsay. At least Alton Brown will have your back, encouraging you to live your best life and have whatever toppings your heart desires. As an aside, the discount doesn’t apply to other menu items so plan your pizza-filled feast accordingly.
