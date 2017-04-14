Alton Brown Has Some Feelings About Gordon Ramsay's Pineapple Pizza Statement

After British chef and culinary curmudgeon Gordon Ramsay basically told the world that pineapple on pizza is a culinary faux pas, people started taking sides.
Pizza purists rallied behind Ramsay. Anyone who loved a little bit of tropical fruit alongside their ham and mozzarella seemed to take to the shadows, hiding from the criticism — and fury — of Ramsay and his crew. But Food Network host Alton Brown is standing up for lovers of topping liberty, telling People magazine that when it comes to toppings, there's no judgment necessary.
"I don't want people saying what should or should not be on a pizza," Brown told People. "You put anything on a pizza you damn well feel like."
Brown adds that he's never met Ramsay, but insists that people should be able to adorn their pizzas any way they see fit. Last month, Ramsay made headlines when he said, "You don’t put fuckin’ pineapple on pizza," during an appearance on a late-night show. Brown says that while he may not partake in pineapple pizza himself, he doesn't judge anyone who does.
"I happen to be a classicist when it comes to pizza. I like very little stuff. I want some salty meat product, and a bunch of cheese, and maybe one green thing to throw in a little flavor twist like arugula or something," he explained. "But if somebody wants pineapple on their pizza, I don’t think anybody gets to be a Pizza Nazi. You can have whatever you want on it."
@PeopleFood If I want pineapple on my pizza, I'll by God have it.— Alton Brown (@altonbrown) April 10, 2017
Both Brown and Ramsay are accomplished culinary heavy-hitters, though it's obvious that Ramsay's more about the classics. Brown, on the other hand, injects fun and lightheartedness into linguini and pizza alike. And don't think that Brown is trying to start any beef with Ramsay — he's just pointing out that pineapple lovers shouldn't feel ashamed. We'll raise a slice to that.
