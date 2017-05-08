Finally! A Collection That Will Make You Excited About Florals Again

On Monday, the Scandinavian company released a special capsule collection with Net-A-Porter called "Stop and Smell the Roses." Comprised of a dozen pieces, it just might make you reconsider florals for spring, even though the name is apparently about much more than just a seasonally-appropriate pattern: "In this fast-paced business with a constant focus on the next collection, the next season, and the next 'big thing,' it’s easy to forget about the present," Ganni's creative director, Ditte Reffstrup, told Refinery29, so the capsule "is an invitation to put your phone down, enjoy the moment, and be present right here and now." (Additionally, the name is a nod to the e-commerce site's U.K. roots, as the rose is British national flower.)