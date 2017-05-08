Finally! A Collection That Will Make You Excited About Florals Again

For the past few seasons, we've been spotting contemporary Copenhagen-based label Ganni all over our Instagram feeds and in copious fashion week street style shots. Price points certainly aren't cheap, but you could feasibly save up for, and still pay your rent with, these pieces (be it a statement item, like this faux fur leopard number or sheer embroidered maxi, or a wear-on-repeat basic, like this). In addition to making its way into stylish folks' closets, Ganni is gaining traction with retailers like Net-a-Porter, which started stocking the brand recently. Earlier this year, the luxury e-comm's retail fashion director, Lisa Aiken, told us it was one of her three favorite new brand discoveries.
On Monday, the Scandinavian company released a special capsule collection with Net-A-Porter called "Stop and Smell the Roses." Comprised of a dozen pieces, it just might make you reconsider florals for spring, even though the name is apparently about much more than just a seasonally-appropriate pattern: "In this fast-paced business with a constant focus on the next collection, the next season, and the next 'big thing,' it’s easy to forget about the present," Ganni's creative director, Ditte Reffstrup, told Refinery29, so the capsule "is an invitation to put your phone down, enjoy the moment, and be present right here and now." (Additionally, the name is a nod to the e-commerce site's U.K. roots, as the rose is British national flower.)
Beyond the flowery motif, there's some unexpected detailing throughout the line-up, which run the gamut from bodysuits and jackets to dresses. "Lace and sequins are some of our favorite materials to work with in our collections: On their own they are feminine and glamorous, and mixed with a chunky knit, your favorite jeans or a pair of sneakers, a beautiful contrast occurs," Reffstrup said. "This contrast is very much aligned with Ganni’s DNA. We love to mix things up and have fun with it."
As for the brand's future, the rest of this year involves opening additional locations in Scandinavia, and releasing a few still-under-wraps collaborations, Reffstrup adds. Though, true to this capsule's moniker, Ganni could perhaps use a moment or two to pause: "The last few years have been super-hectic, and frankly we wouldn’t mind getting through 2017 at a slower pace, making sure we keep ourselves whole in the process," she says. "It’s about stopping and smelling those roses, isn’t?"
Ahead, check out the full Ganni capsule for Net-A-Porter; the 12-piece line-up starts at $100, and all items are available now.