Story from Beauty

11 Barely There Makeup Products That Won't Melt Off This Summer

Jacqueline Kilikita
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Fashion Month SS17 proved it wasn't all about heavy cut creases and flawless, full coverage as gossamer-esque crème blushes caressed cheeks, eye glosses glazed lids, veil-like foundations gave skin an ethereal dewiness and tinted balms provided lips with a subtle wash of color at shows like Delpozo and Who What Wear.
Fast-forward to now, and the beauty sphere has followed suit, swapping the matte effect (which has had Instagram in a headlock for far too long) for a balmier, more delicate and all-round much-easier-to-pull-off makeup look. So take inspiration from the sheer trend and shop Refinery29's pick of the best barely there beauty buys to land this spring.

More from Makeup

R29 Original Series