11 Barely There Makeup Products That Won't Melt Off This Summer

Fashion Month SS17 proved it wasn't all about heavy cut creases and flawless, full coverage as gossamer-esque crème blushes caressed cheeks, eye glosses glazed lids, veil-like foundations gave skin an ethereal dewiness and tinted balms provided lips with a subtle wash of color at shows like Delpozo and Who What Wear.
Fast-forward to now, and the beauty sphere has followed suit, swapping the matte effect (which has had Instagram in a headlock for far too long) for a balmier, more delicate and all-round much-easier-to-pull-off makeup look. So take inspiration from the sheer trend and shop Refinery29's pick of the best barely there beauty buys to land this spring.