What Happens When The World's Most Famous Teen Activist Grows Up?

But beneath her cool and mature veneer are flashes of Malala the Every Teen. She touts steps tracked with her black FitBit (she logged a whopping 18,700 at the UN the day before), pops Pringles in the back of her crew’s black Mercedes van, and binges on her favorite show, the British version of The Apprentice (“Not the Trump one,” she adds with a smile). She wears a brightly colored tunic and headscarf. Nude peep-toe heels peek out from the crisp white pants; onstage at the high school, she cracks a joke about needing them to reach a mic. Those big talks don’t bother her, by the way, but speaking in class does. She gets so nervous that she shakes. “I respect my teachers a lot,” she explains. “And in school you always want to be the perfect one, the best one. There's a lot of pressure.”