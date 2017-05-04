Some things in life just aren't fair. While there's plenty to be pissed about in today's world, I'm still more than a little mad that we never got to watch season 4 of Girl Meets World.
The Boy Meets World spin-off was axed by Disney Channel following a heartstring-pulling, life-affirming three-season run — but it definitely had more story to tell. How do I know? Well, creator Michael Jacobs just confirmed it.
Jacobs, who is also the mastermind behind Cory's (Ben Savage) original adventures, took to Twitter to share his thoughts about what was to come on the series. Would we eventually see Maya (Sabrina Carpenter) and Riley (Rowan Blanchard) make their way off to college, where they would share a dorm room just like their dads did at Pennbrook University? Would Topanga (Danielle Fishel) eventually take that job in Europe? Would Eric (Will Friedle) run for President and win?
While I have so many questions about the fate of these beloved characters, Jacobs isn't exactly delivering the answers. Instead, his reveal about what was to happen on season 4 of the Disney Channel series was a little more ambiguous — but, like everything on Girl Meets World, filled with heart. He wrote over the course of several tweets:
“Grateful to all who have written in support of the show. You are who we did it for. And now, to keep a promise: Season 4 would’ve shown that what drew Farkle, Lucas and Zay to Riley and Maya was the deep friendship and respect they had for each other. And their relationship was the guide in how to meet the world. Especially our current world. Because to find love, friendship and respect must be at the center of it. Cory and Topanga always knew that. So, as you all meet this world, we wish you friendship, respect and love.”
Though may fans had hoped that Riley's story would live on outside of Disney Channel — say, on a streaming service like Netflix or Hulu — that no longer appears to be a possibility. Jacobs' tweet comes less than a week after the showrunner tweeted that he was unable to find a new home for the series, writing:
"I wasn't able to find a new venue for the show. I'm sorry. We brought our best and hope we made you think and feel. Until next time. Thanks."
Fortunately, Jacobs didn't leave us without any concrete answers for the future of our Girl Meets World crew. He also tweeted:
"Oh, and Auggie and Ava were forever."
Well then — at least we have our answer about who the show's real Cory and Topanga were.
