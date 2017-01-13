Reports of Girl Meets World's death have been greatly exaggerated. Series creator Michael Jacobs spilled the beans in an interview with TVLine. “There are talks underway, but we’re at the very very beginning stages,” Jacobs told TVLine. “And I can tell you it’s because of the audience’s reaction to the cancellation that there is interest in other places. For anyone in show business, if you ask them why they’re doing something and they say they’re doing it for themselves, they won’t sustain long. Those that answer ‘We’re doing it for the audience’ and mean it, they sustain.” The series cancellation was announced just a week ago, though Jacobs and others must have heard the hangman coming; the "Girl Meets Goodbye" finale was filmed last July. The show was originally slated to end with a message about friendship, but fan interest has reportedly spurred people sniffing around the property. The most likely destination is probably somewhere like Hulu, which already has strong Disney ties and a strong record of reviving flailing fan favorites. Of course, the exact same could be said of Netflix. Girl Meets World will end its run on the Disney Channel on January 20.
Advertisement