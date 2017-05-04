Kesha Might Be Working On New Music

It's been almost five years since Kesha's last album, but if her latest tweet is any indication, we might not have to wait too much longer for new music from the pop singer.
On Thursday, Kesha tweeted a photo of herself in what looks to be a recording studio, complete with a guitar and a swanky lamp. She captioned the image "studio vibes." That can only mean one thing... right?
Last week, Sony announced that it was ending its relationship with producer Dr. Luke. Luke had been the CEO of Kemosabe Records, which which signed Kesha. The singer filed a lawsuit against Dr. Luke in 2014, claiming that he drugged and raped her while they worked together on her music. Kesha has also said that Dr. Luke made her sing lyrics she wasn't comfortable with and made inappropriate comments about her weight and diet. Dr. Luke released emails in response to those claims.
It's not clear if the split means that Kesha is free from her recording contract with Dr. Luke — but the photo suggests that she might finally be able to pursue new music.
Fans were quick to respond to the tweet with words of encouragement. "#1 comingg," one Twitter user wrote. "QUEEN IS BACK," wrote another fan.
Kesha recently spoke with Refinery29's Amy Emmerich at SXSW, and it's clear she's not letting the haters get her down, despite everything she's been through. "It's empowering to sit with my imperfections and be real and vulnerable. In truth, there's real power," Kesha said in March. "I used to nitpick everything and it was fucking exhausting. Now I'm feelin' myself. I look good naked!"
