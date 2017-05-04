Stop Everything: Red Lobster Is Coming Out With A Lip Balm

Ringing endorsement aside, the next best thing to happen to Red Lobster is finally here... and it comes in the form of lip balm. Biscuit-flavored lip balm, as a matter of fact. Now, before the thought of spreading the beauty equivalent of a butter-drenched roll across your mouth triggers some sort of gag reflex, know that this is all part of the restaurant's 25-year anniversary celebration of its popular amuse-bouche. The balm will only be released for a limited time, along with a string of other cheddar bay biscuit-inspired goods. (Like T-shirts and magnets that, unfortunately, do not come equipped with the same savory scent.)