Yes, People Are In Fact Using Their Phones As Blending Palettes

Rose gold glitter eye ? - Products used ? - Face ?- @benefitcosmetics POREfesstional primer @benefitcosmetics Hello flawless foundation @tartecosmetics Shape Tape concealer @katvondbeauty Shade and light palette @tartecosmetics Highlighter in Spell bound glow - Eyes ?- @benefitcosmetics Boing concealer @anastasiabeverlyhills Modern Renaissance Palette @tartecosmetics Pro glitter liner in Rose Gold @katvondbeauty Tattoo liner in trooper @hudabeauty Lashes in Sasha #8 @benefitcosmetics They're real mascara - Brows ?? @benefitcosmetics Goof proof brow pencil (BEST AND EASIEST EYEBROW PENCIL EVER! I'M OBSESSED) - Lips ? @anastasiabeverlyhills Lip palette shade #4 - #wakeupandmakeup #hudabeauty #anastasiabeverlyhills #katvondbeauty #makeupartist #dailymakeup #makeupvideo #makeupbyme #beautyguru #makeuptransformation #makeupclips #igmakeup #eyeshadow #brows #makeuptutorials #benefit @wakeupandmakeup @makeup.feed @makeup_clips @makeuptutorialsx0x #allmodernmakeup #shimycatsmua

A post shared by Jake Warden (@jakewarden) on Apr 20, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT