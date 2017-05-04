Yes, People Are In Fact Using Their Phones As Blending Palettes

Rose gold glitter eye ? - Products used ? - Face ?- @benefitcosmetics POREfesstional primer @benefitcosmetics Hello flawless foundation @tartecosmetics Shape Tape concealer @katvondbeauty Shade and light palette @tartecosmetics Highlighter in Spell bound glow - Eyes ?- @benefitcosmetics Boing concealer @anastasiabeverlyhills Modern Renaissance Palette @tartecosmetics Pro glitter liner in Rose Gold @katvondbeauty Tattoo liner in trooper @hudabeauty Lashes in Sasha #8 @benefitcosmetics They're real mascara - Brows ?? @benefitcosmetics Goof proof brow pencil (BEST AND EASIEST EYEBROW PENCIL EVER! I'M OBSESSED) - Lips ? @anastasiabeverlyhills Lip palette shade #4 - #wakeupandmakeup #hudabeauty #anastasiabeverlyhills #katvondbeauty #makeupartist #dailymakeup #makeupvideo #makeupbyme #beautyguru #makeuptransformation #makeupclips #igmakeup #eyeshadow #brows #makeuptutorials #benefit @wakeupandmakeup @makeup.feed @makeup_clips @makeuptutorialsx0x #allmodernmakeup #shimycatsmua
White Cut crease ?don't drag in the comments it's my first ever Cut crease ? I tried haha! >> follow me (@jakewarden) for more ? ------------------------------- Products ? ⤵️ ------------------------------- Face ?- @benefitcosmetics POREfesstional primer @maccosmetics face and body foundation @toofaced Born This away foundation @tartecosmetics Shape Tape @katvondbeauty shade and light palette @coverfx highlighter in celestial - Eyes ?- @morphebrushes 35O palette @katvondbeauty Tattoos liner in trooper @allure lashes in 120 Demi - Brows ?? @benefitcosmetics Goof proof brow pencil - Lips ? @anastasiabeverlyhills Lip palette - #wakeupandmakeup #hudabeauty #anastasiabeverlyhills #katvondbeauty #makeupartist #dailymakeup #makeupvideo #makeupbyme #beautyguru #makeuptransformation #makeupclips #fashionbeauty #igmakeup #brows #hair #makeuptutorials #makeupvideos #benefit #tartecosmetics @wakeupandmakeup