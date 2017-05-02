The Funniest Memes From The Met Gala

The first Monday in May is always a little less drab than the rest of our Mondays, because all of our favorite celebrities get dressed up to attend the annual Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York. Known simply as the Met Gala, this yearly, themed party is the biggest red carpet event of the year. It's a fashion industry nerd's version of ComicCon.
But as you can imagine, you can’t just grab tickets for the Met Gala and show up. It’s an invite-only affair that is pretty limited to fashion insiders and Hollywood’s upper echelon. You have to be a pretty big deal to attend the gala and post pictures on social media — especially with Anna Wintour’s “no selfie” rule, even for A-listers. So fashion gurus cluster around their phones and televisions for updates from the biggest night in fashion, dissecting looks and researching designers in real time.
But what about the rest of us? Most of us can appreciate seeing our favorite pop culture icons in a nice outfit, but then what? After we’ve discerned who might be dating whom and which celebrities we wish were friends in real life, there isn’t much to keep our attention on the event. Nothing except hilarious content from the funny people of the internet.
Humor saves the day on nights like this. For people who don’t know enough about fashion to care about the stitching on Kendall Jenner’s shoe and can’t recognize bigwig fashion designers by face (or name), we can participate by comparing outfits to mundane household objects. We take part in fashion's biggest night by explaining, not who Rihanna was wearing, but rather what it looked like she was wearing instead.
In the absence of any major controversy overshadowing the event, Tuesday morning following the Met Gala is a goldmine of funny content. These gems are circulated with the same fervor as best and worst dressed lists. But most importantly, they remind us that there is no industry or group of people who are too important to be innocently made fun of, and there is no such thing as boredom when we can laugh.
Here are some of the best memes from this year’s event.