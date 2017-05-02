President Trump Tried To Clarify His Andrew Jackson Remarks & It Didn't Go Well

President Andrew Jackson, who died 16 years before the Civil War started, saw it coming and was angry. Would never have let it happen!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2017
Yeah....this isn't any less stupid https://t.co/TByOMHPFwn— T. Fisher King (@T_FisherKing) May 2, 2017
Hahahahaha, right on, dude. Good save. https://t.co/m6G85eRS0n— Soren Bowie (@Soren_Ltd) May 2, 2017
@realDonaldTrump Jackson on his runaway slave: "$10 extra, for every 100 lashes any person will give him, to the amount of 300" - Jackson on runaway slave pic.twitter.com/MobxPVBEQm— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) May 2, 2017
@realDonaldTrump Yes, from his deathbed, the slaveowner had a vision of a war over slavery and was super pissed about it. A++ analysis, as usual!— Jason Bailey (@jasondashbailey) May 2, 2017
@realDonaldTrump Oh, honey, no. Don't try to dig yourself out of this one. Own your mistake and maybe back away from supporting notoriously murderous people.— Bess Kalb (@bessbell) May 2, 2017
Also, seriously, you're subtweeting Lincoln? https://t.co/P3A43t1SRS— J.M. Berger (@intelwire) May 2, 2017