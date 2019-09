President Trump Tried To Clarify His Andrew Jackson Remarks & It Didn't Go Well

"I mean had Andrew Jackson been a little bit later you wouldn't have had the Civil War. He was a very tough person, but he had a big heart. He was really angry that he saw what was happening with regard to the Civil War, he said, 'There's no reason for this,'" Trump told the Washington Examiner's Salena Zito in an interview for Sirius XM. "People don't realize, you know, the Civil War, if you think about it, why? People don't ask that question, but why was there the Civil War ? Why could that one not have been worked out?"