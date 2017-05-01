Story from Politics

Trump Is Confused About Why The Civil War Took Place

Lauren Holter
Photo: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster.
President Trump definitely hasn't done his homework on U.S. history.
In an interview set to air on SiriusXM Monday, Trump didn't know why the Civil War happened — or when it was, really. "I mean had Andrew Jackson been a little bit later you wouldn't have had the Civil War. He was a very tough person, but he had a big heart," Trump told the Washington Examiner's Salena Zito.
He added, "He was really angry that he saw what was happening with regard to the Civil War, he said, 'There's no reason for this.'" Considering President Jackson died 16 years before the war began, it's highly unlikely he "was really angry" or "saw" anything.
Advertisement
Not only was he not in the Oval Office during the Civil War, but he was dead by the time it began. (For anyone about to hit up Google: The Civil War started in 1861, and Andrew Jackson's presidency ended in 1837. So, not even that close).
Digging himself a much deeper hole, Trump questioned why the Civil War happened, saying, "People don't realize, you know, the Civil War, if you think about it, why? People don't ask that question, but why was there the Civil War? Why could that one not have been worked out?"
Ummm, someone needs to give Trump a seventh grade history book. Not knowing who was president during the Civil War is one thing (it was Abraham Lincoln, in case you're wondering), but not knowing why it happened is a much larger issue.
People were obviously baffled by the comments and happy to clue the president of the United States in on why the North and South were at war for years.
Trump's confusion also caused some people to worry about the future.
Even Chelsea Clinton felt the need to jump in and tell Trump the answer is slavery. The Civil War was about slavery.
Trump will surely tweet something about how his words were taken out of context, but the quotes speak for themselves.
Advertisement

More from US News

R29 Original Series