Trump Is Confused About Why The Civil War Took Place

Here's Trump's full answer on "swashbuckler" Andrew Jackson and the Civil War: "Why could that one not have been worked out?" pic.twitter.com/Zb8OQaDqyq— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) May 1, 2017
happy to be online today to relitigate the civil war in the year 2017— Gideon Resnick (@GideonResnick) May 1, 2017
Andrew Jackson was a slaveholding plantation owner. He also died 16 years before the Civil War began. This Trump answer is astonishing. https://t.co/wdKNkUOx1t— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 1, 2017
1) Jackson did not see the CW. He was very dead.— Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) May 1, 2017
2) "the Civil War, why?"
3) Holy shit
4) Has Trump ever mentioned slavery? pic.twitter.com/VtdIuTnmDz
Given Trump's comments this morning I'm now less scared of World War III than Civil War II.— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) May 1, 2017
1 word answer: Slavery. Longer: When Andrew Jackson died in 1845 (16 yrs before the Civil War began), he owned 150 men, women and children. https://t.co/Icg6puG2JZ— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 1, 2017