Gayle King Needs Your Help Finding The Garment Bag She Left On A Plane

Help!@united flight 0324 left this dress & necklace on board in white garment bag when I landed at Dulles yesterday just discovered as I was planning to wear to WHITE HOUSE this morning swipe right to see great flight attendants that got us thru bumpy flight ... my guess is there are not two of these dresses in board !!!

A post shared by Gayle King (@gayleking) on May 1, 2017 at 1:19am PDT