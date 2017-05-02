Gayle King Needs Your Help Finding The Garment Bag She Left On A Plane

Think that fashion emergencies aren't real? Think again. Gayle King is the latest fashion victim, but she didn't land on a worst dressed list. Instead, King lost a dress and is enlisting the entire internet for a sort of sartorial scavenger hunt.
People reports that King left her garment bag on a United plane. While it's definitely not as bad as its incident with Dr. David Dao, the leggings-gate debacle, or the death of a huge rabbit, it's certainly not a headline that the beleaguered airline wanted out there. King was on her way to Washington, DC, from L.A. — where she was getting festive at the inaugural Wearable Art Gala with Tina Knowles and Beyoncé — when the bag went missing. Inside the bag? A Technicolor colorblocked dress and a huge statement necklace. You know, normal Gayle King fare.
"Help! @united flight 0324 left this dress & necklace on board in white garment bag when I landed at Dulles yesterday just discovered as I was planning to wear to WHITE HOUSE this morning," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the dress and the flight crew.
Help!@united flight 0324 left this dress & necklace on board in white garment bag when I landed at Dulles yesterday just discovered as I was planning to wear to WHITE HOUSE this morning swipe right to see great flight attendants that got us thru bumpy flight ... my guess is there are not two of these dresses in board !!!
King had planned to re-wear the dress for a special CBS This Morning broadcast from the White House. Unfortunately, the floor-sweeping gown wasn't located in time for the show. That's why King wore a bold orange sheath instead. She's a consummate professional, that Gayle.
But King didn't have to wait long to reunite with her feel-good dress. Joséph Zambrano, an editor at O The Oprah Magazine, added this sweet message to King's original Instagram post: "Update: Bag has been found and on its way to NYC. Everyone carry on with your regularly scheduled program."
Good thing, too. That necklace is so big that anyone trying to smuggle it for themselves would probably have to pay overweight fees.
