What Does This Countdown On Janet Jackson's Website Mean?

The countdown on Janet Jackson's website finally hit zero, revealed a video of the pop star announcing that is going on tour starting September 7.
"I'm so excited, you guys, so excited. I decided to change the name of the tour — State of the World Tour," she says in the video. "It's not about politics, it's about people, the world, relationships and just love. … I cannot wait to see you on stage. September 7th."
The singer also confirmed her split from husband Wissam Al Mana. "We are in court and the rest is in God's hands," she said.
This story was originally published on May 1.
While you're living your life, Janet Jackson is counting down to something on her website. Over the past few days, fans have noticed a countdown on the singer's site slowly making its way to 9 p.m. EST on May 1st, but there's no other information.
Other than the countdown, Jackson's website is relatively quiet. Her latest post is from April, and features a selfie of the mother and her baby alongside the caption, "My baby and me after nap time." As far as music is concerned, the 50-year-old's last album, Unbreakable, came out in 2015, so fans think it has something to do with that. After all, the tour ended up being postponed in December 2015, and while the hiatus was supposed to only last until spring of 2016, the "No Sleep" singer has yet to resume the performances so many fans have been waiting for.
The return of the tour seems more and more likely the deeper you dig, especially considering the fact that opening a tab for her website reveals the partial title "Janet Unbreakable World To..." which we can only assumed ends with "Tour." While that could just be leftover from the postponed project, it also could be a pretty big clue. If our hunch is correct, we'll know exactly when (and how) we can catch the pop star in action in just a matter of hours. Fans cannot handle it.
"Mysterious countdown appears on @JanetJackson’s website (http://janetjackson.com )," writes one user. "New single? Video? Tour?!"
Mysterious countdown appears on @JanetJackson’s website (https://t.co/61cA8rJiQj). New single? Video? Tour?! J. ??? #JanetJackson #JanFam pic.twitter.com/7bGSdA2ljV— The MJCast (@TheMJCast) April 29, 2017
"Its amazing @JanetJackson has anything planned to say to us fans," wrote another. "She is going through a divorce and is a new mom. I feel spoiled by her."
Its amazing @JanetJackson has anything planned to say to us fans. She is going through a divorce and is a new mom. I feel spoiled by her.— VuVu (@THEEQUEENOFPOP) May 1, 2017
The tweets just keep on coming, each one more excited than the last.
@flytetymejam @JanetJackson Hopefully NEW music will be released as well. A Janet - @BrunoMars collab MUST happen! #StateOfTheWorld— Elgin Charles (@ElginCharles) May 1, 2017
Sitting here watching the @JanetJackson count down clock like pic.twitter.com/MTr8YRDLFN— Monica Wisdom (@iAskMonica) May 1, 2017
Luckily, we don't have to wait much longer to find out about the news. Any news about Janet Jackson is good news in our book.
